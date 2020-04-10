Body of minor who drowned in Bais found

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The body of a 15-year-old boy who believed to have drowned on Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, was retrieved in the waters off Barangay Olympia in Bais City.

The body was retrieved at around 8:40 pm on Thursday night by the Deployable Response Group (DRG) composed of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Negros Oriental and Coast Guard Station Bais City.

Commander Jansen Benjamin of the Negros Occidental Coast Guard said that based on the report relayed to him, the victim was last seen picking up seashells at the shore at around 4 p.m.

He was reported missing hours after. When the authorities started searching, it took them one hour before finding the body.

The body was turned over to the Bais City Disaster Risk Reduction and Managament Office (CDRRMO). /bmjo