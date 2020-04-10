More ‘tigbakay men’ nabbed in 2 Cebu City brgys

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite all the warnings and previous arrests, the men who are playing illegal cockfighting does not seem to care as police are still able to catch those who are engaging in illegal cockfighting in the mountain areas of the city.

In the police operation this afternoon, April 10, 2020, in Sitio Sinai, Barangay Tisa and Sitio Puso, Barangay Buhisan, 10 men were caught in these areas engaging in “tigbakay” or illegal cockfighting.

Jerson Auxilio, 28; Rolando Robles, 45; Expideto Arsenal, 62; Felix Taoada, 57, residents of Sitio Puso, Barangay Buhisan were arrested in the Buhisan raid while Grisaldo Seco, 38; Jonas Tuso, 31; Ernesto Catalogo Timtim, 60; Melvin Tuquib, 47; Joel Tuso, 28 and Jose Mendo, 39; were caught in the Barangay Tisa operations.

Four fighting cocks were confiscated from the groups during the arrests.

Police Captain Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of the Labangon Police station, said that it was disappointing to still arrest men for cockfighting after all the warnings and the information drive done not only by the law enforcement agencies but with their fellow citizens.

“We have been imposing the rules in the city but in the mountain areas we still have violators. We hope they will comply as we will continue to arrest them given that they are violating the rules,” said Dela Cerna.

De la Cerna was also referring to the arrests on Monday of seven men, who were caught engaging in tigbakay on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Barangays Bulacao and Cogon Pardo and the arrest of 27 persons in three separate raids against the illegal activity on March 22, 2020 in two Cebu City barangays.

The 10 men were detained at the Labangon Police Station pending the filing of charges for violating the Presidential Decree 1602 or the Presidential Decree on illegal gambling and the executive order of the city on enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)./dbs