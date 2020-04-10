No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in CV for 3 consecutive days now

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For three consecutive days now, there are no new cases and deaths of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in Central Visayas.

This developed after the Department of Health here (DOH-7) announced on its latest bulletin that all 171 specimens tested on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, yielded negative results.

DOH – 7 also reported no additional mortalities. This means the number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 36, and deaths at eight.

However, there are no new recoveries reported on Friday, keeping the figures at 19.

This recent development also means the ninth time for DOH-7 to announce zero additional cases and deaths in Central Visayas since local COVID-19 tests at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) began.

VSMMC is one of the 10 health facilities in the country qualified to conduct COVID-19 tests. It can carry out an estimated 240 tests per day.

It caters not only specimens taken from Central Visayas but also from Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions.

For Central Visayas, a total of 1,210 samples were tested at VSMMC since the laboratory has started doing tests on March 19, 2020.

Don’t stigmatize OFWs

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 Director, stated in a press release on Friday that they are still monitoring nine patients who still tested positive of the virus after undergoing repeat tests.

“We join their families in prayer for their recovery.,” said Bernadas.

The DOH- 7 top official also reminded the public to avoid discriminating and stigmatizing Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) returning from abroad while also urging the latter to observe strict preventive measures.

“(OFWs) have been hailed as modern-day heroes for they have been true models of perseverance and family devotion,” said Bernadas.

“For our OFW brothers and sisters, please observe the proper protocol in doing preventive quarantine for your safety and of your family members. Report to the nearest health facilities if you feel sick so you can be managed appropriately,” he added.

Bernadas also reminded the public once again not to let their guard down just yet despite encouraging developments in the past few days. /rcg