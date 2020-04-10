Man gets friend drunk, then shoots him in the head

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Revenge for a past misfortune led 39-year-old Joselito Ardiente to kill his friend near the former’s house in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City this afternoon, April 10, 2020.

Ardiente’s friend, Erwin Millosa, 37, of the same barangay suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the head, said Police Staff Sergeant Junrel Boniel of the Talamban Police Station.

Ardiente tried to escape after the shooting but the police manning a quarantine control point in the area, which was near the crime scene, heard the gunshot and responded immediately, resulting to Ardiente’s arrest.

Police Staff Sergeant Boniel said that Ardiente was nursing a grudge against his friend, Millosa, whom the former suspected of being the reason he was fired from his work as a welder in 2018.

Another incident that fueled his grudge against Millosa happened in 2019 where Millosa allegedly pointed a gun without any reason to Ardiente’s brother-in-law.

Despite this, Ardiente still considered Millosa his friend but his anger towards him got stronger fueling his grudge on the victim.

And there were several times when he allegedly thought about taking revenge against Millosa, but he always held it in check.

Until today, when he took matters into his own hands and invited Millosa to a drinking session in his house.

Boniel said that when Ardiente noticed Millosa getting drunk, he quickly went inside his house and got his unlicensed .45 caliber pistol, returned outside where Millosa was and shot him in the head.

As of this time, Ardiente has chosen to remain silent while being locked up in the Talamban Police Station detention cell pending the filing of murder charges./dbs