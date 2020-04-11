A kite with a timely message seen over the skies in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In times like this, what is the best medium for us to convey a message to someone?

Some choose to go with what’s in and fast, through the internet and through social media, some opt to do something traditional by texting or by calling, but this netizen from Cebu City caught a one of kind way of messaging when he saw a kite flying with a very timely message for us today.

This netizen, from Cebu City, was walking one afternoon when he saw a kite bearing the message, “Ang Bugas Kap” (Our rice [barangay] captain).

The message on the kite amazed and tickled the netizen that he immediately pulled out his phone and took a picture of it.

He then posted it online on April 7 that has then gotten his fellow netizens’ attention.

Although this netizen opts to hide his identity for some reason, he shared with CDN Digital his reaction upon seeing the message on the kite that day.

“The kite was not just a kite for me, it was also served as a therapy that gave positivity to my heart’s burden. But to inform them that despite of the negative things that we are facing right now, we can always find those small ways to bring back the positivity. That no matter how hard life brings to us, we can survive and we can always find ways to fly high like the kite in the sky,” he said.

As of the morning of April 11, the post has already been shared 22,000 times, with 8,300 laugh reactions.

And just like this netizen’s goal to spread good vibes and positivity online it really did work with the comments of some netizens.

A.L Queenie Andrea Solomon Navor said, “daghan kog katawa diri.”

While Concepcion Guadalupe Lim is thinking about doing the same thing with the comment, “Hahahaha coming soon.”

To whoever owns the kite we hope that with this unique way of conveying a message to your barangay captain you got your fair share of relief goods, especially the rice./dbs