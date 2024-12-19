AFF Mitsubishi Cup: PHL settle for third straight draw with Vietnam in Manila

MANILA — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) endured another heartbreaking finish at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night, conceding a stoppage-time equalizer to Vietnam in their ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 Group B clash.

This marked the third consecutive draw for the Philippines in the tournament, leaving their semi-final hopes in limbo as they sit in fourth place in Group B with three points.

Javier Gayoso’s 68th-minute strike seemed poised to give the Philippines a crucial victory that would have catapulted them to second place in Group B.

However, Vietnam’s Doan Ngoc Tan dashed the Philippines’ hopes by scoring in the 97th minute, salvaging a 1-1 draw for his team.

Despite the result, the Philippines received positive comments from Filipino football fans for their spirited performance against the heavily favored Vietnamese squad, which was expected to dominate.

The team had a strong start, matching Vietnam’s intensity with accurate passing and well-coordinated defense. Notably, the Philippines registered more accurate shots, with seven attempts and one goal, compared to Vietnam’s 15 attempts with only four on target.

Additionally, the Philippines edged out Vietnam in ball possession, holding 51% compared to Vietnam’s 49%.

The Philippines had several close calls for a goal, with Michael Kempter and Sandro Reyes coming close to opening the scoring. However, the first half ended in a scoreless stalemate.

Gayoso, who came on as a substitute, made an immediate impact in the 68th minute. A perfectly timed long ball over the top found him well-positioned, and he executed the strike with precision, resulting in the goal.

Unfortunately, Vietnam stunned the Filipino crowd at the RMS with Ngoc Tan’s late goal, which capitalized on a defensive lapse by the Philippines.

Vietnam currently leads Group B with seven points from two wins and a draw. The Philippines’ last hope of qualifying for the next round rests on their December 21 match against Indonesia, who will host the game at the Manahan Stadium.

