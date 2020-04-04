Barangay officials photocopying aid forms face jail

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development said local government officials who photocopied the bar-coded social amelioration cards (SAC) could face criminal or administrative cases.

National Capital Region regional director Vic Tomas said they could be removed from office and even face jail time.

“Using SAC forms that are not originals is punishable by law and the barangay official can be removed from his position and jailed. We just need proof,” Tomas said as he reminded applicants only “to fill up legitimate forms.”