Quarantine recipes that are trending on social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines—These days, the Internet is no longer just a source of information. It can also serve as a virtual cookbook.

Gone are the days when most of us would scan through the pages of the old cookbooks that we keep in our kitchen cabinet to look for simple yet delicious recipes that we could prepare for our families.

With online help, you don’t have to be a trained chef to taste insanely delicious food.

CDN Digital listed below some of the trending and easy to prepare recipes that you should not miss while on home quarantine.

Dalgona coffee— well, if you are into coffee and would like to try that cafe-like coffee experience at home, this is the one for you! The craze is made from a simple mixture of instant coffee, sugar, hot water, ice, and milk. It may sound simple, but this fix takes a lot of patience to prepare because you’ll have to whisk for almost 10 minutes to get that frothy texture that would make your coffee extra special.

No bake cheesecake— prepare some cream cheese, heavy cream, oreo cookies, and sugar. With all these ready, all that you needed to do is to combine all the ingredients. Don’t forget to taste the mixture from time to time to determine if you already have the desired taste for your cheesecake before you set it to freeze for two to three hours.

Mango float— this is the go-to dessert for most Filipino families. This creamy and easy to prepare dessert is a favorite in almost all Filipino homes. But there are also those who would want to give their mango float a twist but adding a little extra ingredient.

Bread pizza—why order pizza when you can make your own? Instead of doing your own flour and yeast mixture for the crust, you can simply get a sliced bread and top it with pizza sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple. Bake your pizza for at least ten minutes or until the cheese melts. You now have something that is perfect for your family’s afternoon snacks.

Carbonara or spaghetti— you don’t need a celebration to make these pasta favorites. And you can always add a little extra to give these simple recipes a twist. Do not be afraid to experiment! Enjoy your culinary masterpiece.

Home-made ice cream—some parents may already be are running out of things to do to keep their children busy while on home quarantine. Why not make home-made ice cream? And, allow your little ones to help in preparing the ingredients. While you prepare this delicious treat, you also get to bond with your kiddos.

What are you waiting for? Now is the best time to try these delicious and fund recipes. / dcb