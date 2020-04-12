Sleep is not for the weak, it’s for your well-being

We all know that sleep is essential to make our body and brain function productively. A good sleeping pattern is needed as much as exercise or a healthy diet.

But did you know that Filipino adults are among the most sleep-deprived individuals in the country?

A survey conducted by Healthy Living Index in 2016 showed that Filipino adults only get an average of 6.8 hours of sleep instead of an ideal 8.2 hours of sleep every night.

In 2014, a study by Health Grades Inc. also showed that more than 10 million adults in the Philippines suffer from insomnia and is considered to be one of the highest rates of sleep deprivation in the world.

Why are we not getting enough sleep you ask? Inconsistent sleeping habits are caused by gadget use, caffeine consumption, sleeping conditions, alcohol, smoking and stress.

How much have you already learned about sleeping so far?

In this article, CDN Digital compiled some facts and tips you should know to get quality sleep.

Health

If you want your workout and diet to be more effective, having enough amount of sleep every night can help you eat less and exercise better.

Many studies have shown that those who sleep less are more prone to weight gain whether you’re an adult or in your teens.

Poor sleep also negatively affects your hormones and brain function.

Strange side-effects

Depriving yourself of sleep can cause different negative results.

Aside from memory loss, you can acquire cognitive problems and even heart disease.

However, excessive sleep deprivation can lead to major problems. And we’re not just talking about mood swings or hallucinations.

In 2014, researchers of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies reported strange effects to a person’s well-being when they’re sleep deprived.

People with unhealthy sleeping patterns made them less concerned about losing money during gambling.

Those who had less sleep were also able to tolerate significantly less pain.

Finally, the researchers also added that sleepy people are more likely to feel disconnected from their bodies and thoughts.

Sleeping position

Yes, your sleep position matters.

If you’re having a problem with your sleeping habits, your health will suffer.

Sleep quality is very important than the quantity of your sleep by knowing the best sleeping position for you, you can better quality of sleep.

Sleeping on your left side can help reduce snoring and even reduce heartburn, while the fetal position improves blood circulation especially for pregnant women.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, it’s still best to ask your doctor for the best sleeping position that can help.

Is it because of genetic mutation?

The National Sleep Foundation published guidelines for the right sleeping duration.

Those adults aged 18 to 64 are required seven to nine hours of sleep while adults ages 65 and older are good with seven to eight hours of sleep.

Wondering why our moms made us take naps when we were young? Because children need as much as 17 hours of sleep!

Yes, there are people who can sleep less and still function. But you can’t train your mind and body for this.

Research also found out that a person’s need to sleep is up to 80 per cent genetic. A single genetic mutation can explain why people survive on six or fewer hours of sleep.

Sleep better

It’s time to be more aware of your sleeping quality.

Research conducted at Penn State University found that binge sleeping isn’t the right fix to make up for lost sleep.

Reduce irregular or long daytime naps and don’t confuse your body clock. You might also want to avoid alcohol before bed because it can lead to sleeping disorders.

Many supplements, including lavender and magnesium, can help you relax and have better sleep quality.

Find a comfortable bed or mattress and take a nice warm bath or shower before going to bed.

Also, don’t go to bed when you just finished eating a meal.

