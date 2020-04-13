DFA: 6 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Another six overseas Filipinos have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement released by the DFA on Monday, the total number of Filipinos with COVID-19 is now at 660.

Of the number, 384 patients are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 192 have so far recovered, including five new recoveries.

No new death has been reported, the DFA said.

“While the world has yet to see a global ‘flattening of the curve,’ repatriation efforts of the DFA will continue in the service of our kababayan around the world,” the department added.

According to the DFA, it has so far facilitated the return of 12,970 distressed overseas Filipino workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.