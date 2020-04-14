PH Athletes, coaches paid in time of ECQ

Even with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), national athletes and coaches need not worry about their allowances.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has guaranteed that they will continue to receive their monthly allowances from the sports agency despite the prolonged ECQ brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair William Ramirez likewise assured that PSC employees, who work for the welfare of the athletes, will still be paid their wages after President Duterte announced that the Luzon-wide quarantine was extended until April 30.

“The salaries of PSC employees will continue as well as the allowances of athletes and coaches,’’ Ramirez said.

Over a thousand athletes from at least 50 sports staying in dormitories and training facilities of the PSC at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, PhilSports in Pasig City and Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City were sent home before the ECQ on March 15.

“It’s not easy to manage 1,000 national athletes. So we advised them to go to their hometowns and provinces for the meantime,’’ Ramirez said.

“At the same time, we are managing athletes who are training overseas,’’ Ramirez added.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena continuously trains in Formia, Italy, lifter Hidilyn Diaz is in Malaysia, gymnast Carlos Yulo stays in Japan along with judokas Kiyomi Watanabe and twins Shugen Nakano and Keisei Nakano, among others.