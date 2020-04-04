Stranded Boholanos have until April 17 to request for help from provincial gov’t – Yap

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boholanos who are now stranded in other parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic who want to seek assistance from their provincial government have until Friday, April 17, 2020, to submit their requests.

The provincial government announced the extension of the deadline for the filing of requests for assistance from April 15 to 5 p.m. to April 17 on its official Facebook page this afternoon, April 14, 2020.

“Governor Arthur Yap wants to give all stranded Boholanos the chance and more time to send their request for assistance thru the Offshore Boholanos Coordinating Team (OBCT),” the advisory said.

“For the thousands of stranded Boholanos who have already sent their request, do NOT send your request again. Please bear with us if your names are not yet called. The Team callers have been increased to 50 today and we are exerting our utmost best to fast track the calling and validating of your personal data. Please rest assured that your government is working for you,” it added.

OBCT, an FB page that was created by the provincial government “for the primary purpose of coordinating to offshore Boholanos during the Covid19 Emergency,” announced that they have been accepting request for assistance from stranded Boholanos starting on March 30. /bmjo