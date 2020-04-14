CCTO records increase in volume of vehicles in Cebu City streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines—On the third week under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), vehicular traffic in major streets here seemed to have returned back to normal.

Ronnie Nadera, the spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they recorded a major increase of volume of cars in the city on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

“We can say this is alarming because they are supposed to stay home,” said Nadera.

Medium to heavy traffic has been observed in Barangay Guadalupe along the Banawa road, Osmeña Boulevard, and Natalio Bacalso Highway.

Nadera said this is an unusual occurrence since the ECQ is still in effect, which means people are supposed to be staying at home to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to Nadera, a possible reason for the heavy traffic, especially in Barangay Guadalupe, is the isolation of some areas by the barangay for health reasons, causing a detour of traffic flow to B. Rodriguez Street.

In Barangay Lahug, the checkpoint of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has also caused traffic because each car is being checked on for ECQ passes and if they are following the proper social distancing protocol.

Those who are out without valid reasons will be asked to go home.

Still at risk

City Health Officer Daisy Villa said that even if the people are in their cars, they are still at risk of contracting the virus.

The exposure to the community is still dangerous to anybody, so the public are advised to stay at home.

Nadera said because of this development, they have turned back on the traffic lights in the city to make sure of the safety of the pedestrians and motorists.

Nadera said they are currently coordinating with the police to control the traffic and urge the public to stay at home.

Intensified check points are now established in inner barangays and major thoroughfares and not just at the borders. /bmjo