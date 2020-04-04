50 cops now infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 50 policemen who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar revealed Tuesday.

“Sa ating bagong categorization, merong 50 na confirmed na mga pulis at 254 na probable, 348 na suspect, for a total of 652,” Eleazar said in a virtual Laging Handa public briefing aired over state-run PTV.

The police official further said that the PNP has already allotted facilities for affected policemen.

So far, there are 4,932 confirmed cases for the respiratory disease nationwide with 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.

The virus, which originated in Hubei, China, causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but experts warned that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60-years-old. / EDV