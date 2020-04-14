Community isolation center ready for PPIs

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — City officials led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 chairperson, inspected Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, the community isolation center with 40 cubicles, which were ready to accept Persons Presenting Influenza-Like Illness (PPI).

Mayor Remollo in a statement said that the center had complete amenities to serve the basic needs of a PPI, who would be monitored 24/7 by personnel from the City Health Office (CHO) and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Dr. Maria Sarah Talla, City Health Officer, said that at present there is only one person listed under ILI (influenza-like illness) without travel history but whose condition had improved but still subject to strict monitoring by the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team ( BHERT).

Mayor Remollo is optimistic that if the public would continue to cooperate with the authorities by following the stay-at-home policy of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) the city would remain free from local transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).