CCPO conducts simulation exercise in Barangay Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office together with the Crisis Respond Batallion held a simulation exercise along C. Padilla Street in Barangay Mambaling on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020.

According to Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, director of the CCPO, the simulation exercise was done to prepare for any untoward event that may arise during an implementation of a lockdown in a certain area in Cebu City.

“Process ato is yung mga tao in case na mag riot because of the lockdown, the police is ready to respond to this incident if it may happen. Nagawan na natin ng plano yan in case may isang place sa Cebu City na ideclare na lockdown,” said Ligan.

(This is the process in case there will be riot because of a lockdown, the police is ready to respond to this incident if it may happen. We already made a plan just in case a place in Cebu City will be declared under lockdown.)

Ligan was satisfied with the results of the simulation exercise, wherein he reminded his men to always exercise maximum tolerance if a riot happens.

“That is the primary instructions to exercise maximum tolerance and may mga team din tayo to identify agitators and pwede silang hulihiin,” he added.

(That is the primary instructions to exercise maximum tolerance and we have a team to identify agitators and they will be apprehended.)

Ligan also addressed the public to stay home, especially with the developments of the positive cases in the city.

“Stay home, please stay home and we will heal as one,” said Ligan. /bmjo