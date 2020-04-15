Barangay Tisa to implement stricter ECQ rules starting April 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Starting Saturday, April 18, 2020, Barangay Tisa will be implementing stricter rules during the enhanced community quarantine period.

Tisa Barangay Captain Ringo Pacaña announced this development Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020, in a live video on the Tisa Daily Bulletin Facebook page.

According to Pacaña, one of the rules they will implement will be a barangay block-off on weekends.

Under this new rule, all barangay residents will not be allowed to leave their homes on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, frontliners, barangay workers and volunteers, those who have to report for work and those who need medical attention will be exempted from this rule. Also, those who deliver packages and food items will be allowed to enter the barangay during the weekend barangay block-off.

On weekdays, he said, they will implement sitio clustering for the barangay’s 74 sitios.

This meant that the residents of five different sets of sitios will be allowed to leave their homes for a particular day.

Here are the schedules:

Pacaña said these additional regulations would reduce the number of residents going outside their homes.

The barangay decided to come up with stricter measures because it observed that despite the ECQ implementation, many residents have not followed the stay-at-home rule and still went on with their daily normal activities, he explained.

The residents are loitering outside their homes, without face masks and talking with neighbors, he pointed out.

The number of people going out was also increasing each day, probably thinking that the ECQ pass gives them the freedom to do so anytime, Pacaña added.

The barangay council plans to come up with an ordinance that would impose fines on people violating these measures, he said.

Barangay Councilor Clyde Castillo said they would be conducting an information campaign in all sitios so they would be aware of the new regulation. Advisories with the specific schedules will also be posted at each sitio.

Since they have limited barangay staff, Pacaña said they would tap volunteers for each sitio, who will be tasked to monitor the movements of residents in their respective areas.

He then appealed to Tisaanons to be patient and follow the stay-at-home guideline to help contain the spread of the coronavirus 2019. /bmjo