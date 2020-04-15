Labella: Name coding will be used as basis for Carbon Market visits

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Name coding will now be used as a basis in gaining entry at the Carbon Public Market Complex in Cebu City.

This means that the first letter of the buyer’s family name will determine the schedule for his/her market visit.

However, exemptions will be granted to frontliners, medical and security personnel, and operators of hotels, hospitals, orphanages, and government facilities.

These individuals can visit the public market any day of the week. They will just be asked to present their identification cards to verify if they fall under the exemptions mentioned in Executive Order No. 69 which Mayor Edgardo Labella signed this morning, April 15, 2020.

In an interview, Labella said he thought of the plan to regulate the number of individuals visiting the public market on a daily basis as a means to prevent a spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COID-19).

Starting on Thursday, April 16, 2020, market personnel will be checking the quarantine passes issued to marketgoers to determine if they should be allowed entry.

Marketgoers will also be required to wear facemasks.

The city’s biggest public market opens from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Below is the designated schedule of market visits:

Tuesdays – A, B, C, D

Wednesdays – E, F, G, H

Thursdays – I, J, K, L

Fridays – M, N, O, P

Saturdays – Q, R, S, T, U

Sundays – V, W, X, Y, Z

The public market complex will be closed on Mondays to facilitate cleaning and disinfection, Labella said.

Aside from implementing name coding, Labella said that only one entry and exit points will be opened to facilitate a singular flow of buyers.

Meanwhile, a different schedule will be implemented for wholesalers and others who engage in bulk purchases while the entry of trucks and other vehicles used by suppliers will be scheduled from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays. / dcb