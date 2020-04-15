Ferro: Illegal activities in Central Visayas continue even during Holy Week

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Despite the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the entire Central Visayas, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 said the number of illegal activities remained high in the region including during the Holy Week break.

During his press conference earlier today, April 15, 2020, Ferro said his men have arrested drug personalities and ECQ violators and confiscated illegal drugs.

Ferro said that during the Holy Week, the region’s police confiscated suspected shabu worth P40.8 million, arrested 179 drug personalities, 266 illegal gamblers, and 308 curfew violators.

“Despite the containment, there are still people who would want to violate the law,” Ferro said.

Ferro however, assured the public that the entire regional police force will do its best to safeguard the entire region from illegal activities and help in the government’s war against the threat of the coronavirus disease. /rcg