Cebu Doctors’ Hospital discharges its 5th recovered COVID-19 patient 

CEBU CITY— With the discharge of another coronavirus 2019 patient, the CebuDoc Group of Hospitals now has a total of five patients who recovered from the dreaded disease.

This was bared by CebuDoc Group of Hospitals president and chairman of the board Potenciano Larrazabal III in a post on his Facebook page.

“We have already discharged a total of 5 recovered patients from COVID19. Our latest recovery was Engr. Warlito Nimis who is 75 years old and husband of MactanDoc’s Excellence Awardee, Dr. Osita Nimis. We are so happy to see him welcomed back to his home,” Larrazabal said.

Larrazabal credited the medical frontliners at the Cebu Doctors’ Hospital, where Nimis was confined, for a job well done.

“Congratulations again to our team of modern day heroes – Infectious Disease Specialists, All Attending Physicians, Resident Doctors, Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, MedTechs, RadTechs, Orderlies, Housekeepers and all our Front liners who are sacrificing a lot to fight this battle with us. Please know that I am so proud of you, the whole CebuDoc Group is grateful for all your efforts,” Larrazabal added.

The first recovered patient of the Cebu Doctors’ Group was Dr. Estrella Huang, a 69-year-old internal medicine specialist who had also taught at the Cebu Doctors University College of Medicine.

Dr. Huang, who was discharged on April 6, was declared COVID negative after being confined in the hospital’s C-Isolation Unit, according to Larrazabal in an earlier post.

He vowed to continue to support their frontliners as they continue to battle the dreaded coronavirus 2019 disease.

“A big Salute to each one of you! Please continue your passion to serve and I assure you, we will do eveything that we can to support and rally behind you,” Larrazabal said. / dcb