Nature as a refuge

Many have talked and written how we can help ourselves and cope with stress in this unprecedented era we are in.

Apart from being connected virtually with our loved ones and colleagues, thanks to technology, of course, nature can, has and always will be a source of strength, inspires learnings and a perennial refuge from the cares in this world.

The tiny plant that grows between crevices in a cemented pathway and showing off with lovely flowers at that, is resiliency as its best. One can be the better member of humanity in this most challenging of times.

The trees outside my window gives lessons to ponder on. The shiny green leaves that sprouted from a bud days ago gives hope that we will emerge stronger today than yesterday.

The ants are heroes – they live in harmony with one another and do not mind dying in their search for food for their community.

The potato that you planted days back is now sprouting with life. Sheer happiness!

The bird’s melodious tune awakens you to a new and brighter day. Their vibrancy reminds us to have balance in life and that there is so much to be thankful for.

Nature does not even ask more from us except to care for it and be its steward.

It gives us so much for free, but we take it for granted. So many seeds in fruits like papaya, lemoncito, nangka, watermelon that are just waiting to be planted and nurtured.

Oceans give millions of fish that we, in our greed, harvest, recklessly compromising our children’s future.

Nature is everything, but we forget that. Whatever made us think that we can survive without it?

Will COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) make us appreciate Mother Nature more and care for it as deeply as we care for our family and home?

On April 22, next Wednesday, the world observes Earth Day. The theme for the 50th Anniversary celebration is Climate Action.

What we are experiencing right now is perhaps a glimpse of how our children and their children will live in a life without life when the natural life support systems are compromised, if we continue to go on living a carbon-dependent lifestyle.

As the Earth Day Network declares, “Earth Day 2020 will be far more than a day. It must be a historic moment when citizens of the world rise up in a united call for the creativity, innovation, ambition, and bravery that we need to meet our climate crisis and seize the enormous opportunities of a zero-carbon future.”

Plan your digital activities now. Let us make its celebration extra special as a tribute and act of gratitude to Mother Nature.