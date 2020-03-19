These Plants Have Air Purifying Powers

They say the best plants are the ones that do double duties.

If you are a plant lover, you might be happy to hear that these plants are not only good for decor but can also help remove some toxins in the air.

*Disclaimer: Please note that house plants are NOT a substitute for air filtration devices.*

Dwarf date palm

Dwarf Palms are drought-proof but it also grows slow. The dwarf date palm is noted for its ability to filter out xylene. Just be careful with these though, they can penetrate clothing and your skin.

Boston fern

These plants are common in tropical forest areas and thrive in low light. They are best at removing formaldehyde.

Spider plant

Spider Plants need humidity to survive, so it’s perfect to place them at your bathroom. It removes impurities from the air like formaldehyde and carbon monoxide which is commonly found inside bathrooms.

Chinese evergreen

Chinese evergreens are slow-growing and thrive at medium light. Evergreen plant filters formaldehyde and benzene which are common on cleaning products. Just be careful if you have pets or a child; it’s toxic when ingested.

Flamingo lily

A beautiful pop of color when they blossom. This eye-catcher is famous for its heart-shaped flower. And ss much as its beauty, Flamingo lilies remove airborne ammonia and toluene found in hair products such as shampoos and hair dyes.

Snake plant

Like the spider plant, the snake plant also thrives in a humid environment. This plant is perfect for your bathroom, the right place to filter formaldehyde in cleaning products, toilet papers, and hair treatments.

Red-edged dracaena

For those planning to do some home improvements, begin by putting a space for a red-edged dracaena for your planning. This plant is best at removing trichloroethylene found in all home improvement materials like paint removers, adhesives, and varnish remover.