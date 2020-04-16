Around P2.2M worth of shabu confiscated in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a span of six hours, law enforcers in Central Visayas confiscated on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, around P2.2 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in Bohol and Talisay City, Cebu.

Four suspects were also arrested in two separate operations against illegal drugs.

Enforcers from the Bohol Provincial Police Office, Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG – 7), 703rd Maritime Police, Calape Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Isagani Dela Cruz and Raffy Gaviola in Calape town, Bohol.

Dela Cruz and Gaviola, suspected peddlers of illegal drugs in the area, were subjects of the police’s buy-bust operation. They were nabbed at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police retrieved 10 packs of suspected shabu with a total weight of 225 grams both from Dela Cruz and Gaviola, as well as one digital weighing scale believed to be used in disposing shabu.

More than six hours later, in Talisay City, Cebu, located approximately 60 kilometers north of Calape, Bohol, police nabbed two persons in Barangay Linao after a buy-bust yielded P680,000 worth of shabu.

Police from the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and PDEA identified the suspects as Ronald Bajo Delmiguez, and Rodmark Secretaria Buan. Both are residents in Talisay City.

Retrieved from Delmiguez and Buan were a total of 10 small and medium transparent sachets believed to contain shabu.

All suspects are now under the custody of the police as formal charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165) will be filed against them. /bmjo