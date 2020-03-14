PDEA-7 arrest 10, rescue 16-year-old boy in Mambaling drug den raid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ten individuals were arrested while a 16-year-old boy was rescued late afternoon on Saturday, March 14, 2020, while visiting a suspected drug den in Alaska, Mambaling in Cebu City.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) also confiscated 25 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams and worth P81, 6000 from the drug den, said advisory posted on the PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas Facebook page.

The PDEA-7 post said that the subject of their buy-bust operation was a certain Dante Diocson who was said to be operating the drug den. They also arrested the nine others and rescued the boy whom they found inside during their operation at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Others who were arrested were Marie Gen Marata, Junrexter Roca, Romeo Roca, Manuel Paña, Pantaleon Delos Reyes, Bryan Fajardo, Bryl Pahayahay, Jovie Romarez, May Villahermosa.

“Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects,” said the PDEA-7 advisory.