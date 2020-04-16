Police revamps holding facility, security after prisonbreak

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro has ordered for the revamping of the temporary holding facility of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) after seven inmates managed to escape on Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020.

Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7), said Thursday, April 16, 2020, they have recaptured all detainees who, with spoon and fork, managed to escape from the holding facility.

The kitchen utensils, Ferro said, were used to scrape the concrete wall that held together the iron bars.

“I have directed the CPPO to strengthen the temporary lock-up cell. There will be two layers of iron grills to be placed, and I have also ordered them to supervise the installation of CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras to monitor closely the activities of detainees,” said Ferro in a mix of English and Cebuano.

On Tuesday, police officers from CPPO caught two of the seven fugitives a few kilometers away from their headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Close to 24 hours later, past 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the remaining five escapees surrendered themselves after the Talisay City Police Office located them in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City. Barangay Busay is the neighboring village of Lahug.

Those who turned themselves before Talisay’s police officers are Edjon Samson Carbantes from Dumanjug; Jorsua Orongan Burgos from Talisay City; Lucio Papas Llamedo of Bulacao, Talisay City; Jave Reyes Pongcol of Tangke, Talisay City; and Marcelo Geronggay from Mananga II, Talisay City.

All seven suspects were facing drug charges.

Ferro also ordered to conduct an investigation on the three jail guards who were assigned to monitor the facility on Tuesday. The detention facility can accommodate at least a total of 10 persons – five for male and five for female.

He added that he directed to place the three jail guards inside the holding facility for a night on Wednesday. They will be released on Thursday afternoon.

“So that they can feel how is it like to incarcerated. This is in addition to the investigation they will be undergoing. We have also retrieved their service firearms as this goes on,” said Ferro.

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, the PRO – 7 top official said they were having difficulties in transferring detainees in CPPO’s holding facility to the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). /bmjo