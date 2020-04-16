It’s official: Gov. Degamo extends ECQ in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental— Governor Roel Degamo has extended until April 30, 2020 the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Negros Oriental.

Degamo signed Executive Order No.2020-28 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. It will take effect on April 18, 2020.

The extention of the ECQ was recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force of the province.

Section 2 of the E.O provides for the release of P2 million to all 25 cities and municipalities of Negros Oriental to be use for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related expenses.

Drinking of liquor in public places is also still strictly prohibited until April 30, 2020.

Section 4 of the E.O stated that “all 438 stranded passengers who have completed the 14-day quarantine in Samboan, Cebu thru Bato-Tampi seaport shall be allowed transport or entry to the province of Negros Oriental, based on humanitarian reasons and based on the DILG Circular Memorandum No. 2020-062 , provided all protocols and requirement are followed.”

The E.O noted that stranded passengers upon arrival in their respective hometown shall undergo another 14-day mandatory quarantine in a designated local quarantine facility supervised by their respective LGUs.

All mayors, the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) should also enforce and implement the executive order. /bmjo