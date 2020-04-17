SM Foundation extends help to Mactan Airbase Frontliners

Aside from the hospitals and health centers in Cebu, SM Foundation, Inc. also extends assistance to Mactan Benito Ebuen Airbase in Lapu-Lapu City.

SM Foundation, Inc. sent PPEs and medical supplies which include N95 masks, gloves,and alcohol upon the request of an SM Foundation scholar who now works at the airbase. 1stLt. Danzel Bacaycay, a commissioned officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Philippine Air Force, and Command Public Affairs Officer, Office of the Financial Management and Special Disbursing Officer, made the request to SM Foundation to help the frontliners at the Philippine Air Force fight the pandemic.

The hospital inside the Mactan Benito Ebuen Airbase was also adopted by SM Foundation, Inc. The foundation turned over the newly renovated and refurbished BGen Benito N. Ebuen Air Base Hospital to the officers and staff of the 560th Airlift Wing last March 2019.

This is the 32nd improved military health facility and the 154th Felicidad T. Sy Wellness Center donated and upgraded by the foundation to communities where the SM Group’s businesses operate, and as the conglomerate’s contribution in healing of the wounded and sick men in uniform.

Recently, SM Foundation Inc. also sent PPEs and medical supplies to Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation in Cebu.