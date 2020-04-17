Cebu City breaches 100-mark in COVID-19 Cases
Biggest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in just one day
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City has breached the 100 mark.
This developed after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported an additional 84 new individuals were found out to be positive of the virus.
Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, confirmed this in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.
It is also the biggest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Cebu City in just one day.
As a result, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu City is now at 161.
*This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for more updates*
