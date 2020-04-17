NAVFORCEN ships, helicopter render crucial assistance in fight vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For faster delivery of medical supplies to the frontliners as well as tests related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN), has deployed their ships and a helicopter to make sure that no time is wasted during this health emergency.

The recent trip of their ship delivered boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the municipalities and provinces around the Visayas.

In a press statement, Commodore Dorvin Jose Legaspi, AFP commander of NAVFORCEN, said that the naval assets were tasked to deliver medical equipment and other medical supplies to the areas in need of these materials.

The naval helicopter was not only used as security surveillance on the air, but was also put to use in carrying laboratory tests related to COVID-19.

“The Navy also conducts support operations utilizing its naval helicopter in the transport of COVID-19 specimen and other air support mission jibed with maritime air surveillance in Regions 6, 7 and 8,” reads a portion of the statement.

The active participation of the NAVFORCEN was said to bring assurance that the law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond and assure the safety of the people during this crisis, the statement said. /rcg