Group of makeup artists in Cebu creates #PassTheBrushChallenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do we get when creative minds come together?

An artistic masterpiece.

Well, these Cebu-based makeup artists from Cebu did just that.

TikTok is not just known for all the dance covers you can do but also for the different challenges it offers to its users, like the #PassTheBrushChallenge.

This challenge is about looking plain and simple at first and then transform into someone who is fully glammed by passing on the brush to your friends or colleagues.

And with these creative minds coming together, you can expect no less than amazing avant-garde makeup results.

Chady Pantaleon, one of the noted makeup artists of Cebu posted the video on his Facebook account on Tuesday, April 14, where he and some makeup artists in Cebu did the challenge and aced it!

“It all started with this viral TikTok video from beauty influencers and YouTubers from the US. The concept was one person will make a look and then pass the makeup brush to another person. One of my makeup artist friend, Lucienne, initiated to remake the said viral video and we ended up having 11 equally talented Cebu makeup artists, Chady Pantaleon, Lucienne Xin, Danilo Pepito Jr, Joel Sarimos, Scarlet Tumalon, Little Bvck, Alexis Jordani, Oriel Carbonilla Hmua, Kian Valencia, Jimmaema Lim Rodriguez, Kristel Baflor to make our own #PassTheBrushChallenge,” said Pantaleon.

Although they had to limit it only to eleven makeup artists because of the time limit given by TikTok, they still pulled it off.

Pantaleon added that the video was merely created to kill time and boredom, but somehow it should and can also spark the creative juices of other people in their homes.

“Now more than ever were inspired to share our creativity to spread hope and love to our fellow Cebuanos while making use of our skills and talent while in quarantine mode,” he said.

The video as of April 18 has already been viewed 1,800 times with 822 shares.

Watch:

Netizen, Beth Alojipan commented, “Omg maka proud!!!,” while Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 Nicole Borromeo said, “Love this 🤩👏❤️.”

Who knows what these creative beauty gurus can do next that would surprise Cebu once again. /dbs