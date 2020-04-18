Health workers infected with COVID-19 soar to 766

In just nearly two weeks, the number of health care workers infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) almost doubled to 13 percent of all recorded cases nationwide.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Friday that there were already a total of 766 health care workers who contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. Of this, 339 are doctors, while 242 are nurses.

The current number of infected health workers is three times higher than what was first reported by the Department of Health on April 8, when 252 were confirmed positive.

Medical front-liners now account for 13 percent of all confirmed cases, or nearly double the 7 percent that was initially reported.

As of Friday, COVID-19 cases in the country totaled 5,878, with the addition of 218 cases. The death toll increased to 387 as 25 more patients have died.

More patients recovering

The number of recovered patients totaled 487, with the recovery of 52 more patients.

Of the fatalities, 22 are health workers, or nearly 6 percent of all deaths.

Vergeire, however, did not provide an explanation as to why there had been a spike in the number of infected health workers in just nine days, when the number of new cases during the same period has stabilized at around 200.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III recognized the sacrifices made by and the hard work of front-liners.

“I know that you are exhausted. Most of you no longer get adequate sleep and some are falling ill. I wholeheartedly thank you for your service to our country,” Duque said.

“For our loved ones and our countrymen who rely on us, we will not surrender in this fight. We can do this,” he added.

Under Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, all health workers who would contract the virus and whose condition becomes severe are entitled to receive P100,000. This is on top of their special risk allowance and the health coverage provided by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

More PPEs needed

In case of death, their families will be given P1 million. This package covers all those health workers who died from COVID-19 since Feb. 1.

Earlier, various medical associations and health groups urged the public to be upfront with their travel history and possible exposure as they risk infecting health workers.

They also appealed for more supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of front-liners falling ill.

