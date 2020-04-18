Lapu-Lapu: to implement number coding scheme of exempted private vehicles

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City government will be implementing a number coding scheme to all exempted private vehicles and motorcycles going in and out of the city starting Monday April 20, 2020.

The city’s crisis management committee came up with the scheme after Mayor Junard Chan raised the increase of exempted vehicles in Lapu-Lapu City despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The committee inluding Lapu-Lapu City Police Director, Police Colonel Clarito Baja, met at City Hall on Friday, April 17, 2020, to discuss the concern.

They came up with the number coding scheme to reduce the volume of exempted private vehicles in the city during the ECQ.

Vehicles and motorcycles with plate numbers ending with odd numbers such as 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are only allowed during Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

While vehicles and motorcycles whose plate numbers are ending with even numbers such as 2,4,6,8 and 0 are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

During Sundays, vehicles with plate numbers ending in odd numbers are only allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 12:00 noon, while vehicles with plate numbers ending in even numbers are allowed from 12:01 p.m. to 12:00 midnight.

Vehicles of frontliners are exempted from this scheme, but for those employees who want to be exempted, they must secure a certification from the City Mayor’s Office.

All concerned support units are instructed to conduct information dissemination prior to the implementation of the scheme starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday April 20, 2020./dbs