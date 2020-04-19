Mabolo busts yield P900K shabu, net 5 drug suspects in 8 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P900,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated while five persons were arrested in a series of three buy-bust operations in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City in a span of eight hours on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

First to fall were Harold Bacaltos Morales, 45; and Jason Concepcion Rosos, 27; who were arrested during a buy-bust operation at 2:30 p.m. along Almendras Street in the barangay.

Police Major Randy Caballes, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief, said that 126.95 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the two suspects.

Caballes said the illegal drugs confiscated from the two suspects had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P863,260.

Two hours later at 4:30 p.m., the CIB conducted a followup operation along Sindulan Street of the same barangay where they arrested Jomar Concepcion Rosos, 28, who is Jason Concepcion Rosos’s brother, and his cohort, Jerry Comilang, 30.

Jomar and Comilang were caught with P1,700 worth of suspected shabu.

At 10:45 p.m. or about six hours later, also in Sindulan Street, police conducted another buy-bust operation and arrested Princess Jomao-as, 25, who was caught with P40,800 worth of suspected shabu.

Among the five suspects only Morales is not from Barangay Mabolo. Morales lives in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

The five suspects were detained at the CCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs