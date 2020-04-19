Cebu City implements number coding for vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is imposing a number coding scheme to control the number of vehicles traversing the city streets following the complaints of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of too much traffic.

Mayor Edgardo Labella posted on his Facebook page the signed Executive Order 70 which details the number coding of vehicles allowed to ply the city streets.

“Sugod karong Lunes, April 20, 2020, we will be implementing a NUMBER CODING SCHEME FOR ALL MOTOR VEHICLES sa atong siyudad para atong ma minusan ang mga sakyanan sa atong kadalanan,” said the mayor.

(Starting Monday, April 20, 2020, we will be implementing a number coding scheme for all motor vehicles in our city to decrease the number of cars on the roads.)

Private vehicles are allowed to ply the streets from Mondays to Saturdays, but not on Sundays where no vehicles except for essential ones are allowed to travel.

Here is the schedule for the number coding of private vehicles in Cebu City according to the last digit of their plate number.

Monday – ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Tuesday – 2, 4, 6, 8, 0

Wednesday – 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Thursday – 2, 4, 6, 8, 0

Friday – 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Saturday – 2, 4, 6, 8, 0

Exemptions are made for medical vehicles, government vehicles, and free buses deployed by government agencies. All those exempted in the first stay at home order are also exempted.

Vehicles carrying important goods and necessities and of exempted establishments must present documentation such as identification cards and certificates of employment (COE) so they can be allowed to travel.

The Cebu City Transportation Office and the barangays are tasked to ensure the implementation of the new EO.

Aside from Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City will also implement on Monday, April 20, 2020, its own number coding scheme with the same purpose as that of Cebu City — to lessen vehicles on the road during ECQ./dbs