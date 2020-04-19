Siblings caught with P500K shabu in Kamputhaw bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Siblings who were into illegal drug trading were caught during a buy-bust operation of the Abellana Police Station along General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, at around 2:30 p.m., today, April 19, 2020.

Police Major Elisandro Quijano, Abellana Police Station chief, said the suspects — Raymark Navarro Avenido, 30, and his sister Radylyn Navarro Avenido, 27, who are both from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City — were caught with 75 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation.

Quijano said that the confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P510,000.

Quijano said that the subject of the operation was Raymark who was placed under two weeks surveillance before the buy-bust operation.

Raymark was said to be listed in the high-value individual list in the city level.

The suspect has been jailed before and was even considered as one of the “mayors” or the leader of a jail cell.

Police are still verifying the exact date when he was first arrested and when he got out of jail.

Read more: Mabolo busts yield P900K shabu, net 5 drug suspects in 8 hours

This was also the second time in two days that siblings involved in illegal drugs have been arrested in the city.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, siblings — two brothers — Jason and Jomar Concepcion Rosos were earlier arrested in separate buy-bust operations that day in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Jason and his cohort were caught with 126.95 grams of suspected shabu which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P863,260.

Jomar and a cohort were arrested two hours later in another buy-bust operation — a followup operation — where P1,700 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated from them.

Quijano said that the two siblings had been allegedly selling illegal drugs for two years in their barangay and other neighboring areas.

Th siblings were detained at the Abellana Police station detention cell and were undergoing profiling and background checking.

Police are also readying a case of violation of Republic Act 1965 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against the suspects./dbs