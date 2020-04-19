NPA land mine, grenades kill 3 troopers, wound 4 in Negros encounter

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — A land mine and hand grenades allegedly thrown by the New People’s Army (NPA) caused the heavy casulaties on the government side when troops from the 94th Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of NPA terrorists in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental at 10 a.m. today, April 19, 2020.

To recall three soldiers including a junior officer were killed and four others were wounded.

According to a military report the troops were conducting community security patrol in connection with the distribution of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support the affected families in the nearby barangay due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The security forces received reports regarding the presence of the armed group, who were conducting extortion activities in the communities forcing the people to give them money and rice.

According to Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, the soldiers were close in getting the NPA terrorist group when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded and hand grenades were thrown inflicting immediate casualties among the soldiers.

A 30-minute firefight ensued after the explosion.

“The soldiers are still pursuing the NPAs terrorist who were seen dragging their dead and wounded comrades,” said Colonel Pasaporte.

A Lieutenant and another soldier died during the fierce firefight while another one expired while being evacuated.

Military choppers were sent to evacuate the wounded soldiers who were now recuperating in a hospital in Bacolod City.

The names are still withheld until such time that their families are informed.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the families of our hero-soldiers who died fighting for the peace in Negros Island,” said Colonel Pasaporte.

Pasaporte said that the the Army would heighten its operations to capture the NPA terrorists and stop them from sowing fear in the communities./dbs