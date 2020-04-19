3 soldiers dead, 4 wounded in Negros Occ. encounter with NPAs

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — Three soldiers were killed while four others were wounded after soldiers from the 94th Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of NPAs (New People’s Army members) in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental at 10 a.m., today, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Brigade commander, confirmed to CDN Digital that three soldiers were killed and four were wounded during the encounter.

Pasaporte said the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Bacolod City for treatment.

According to a sketchy military report a platoon of soldiers from the 94th Infantry (Mandirigma) Battalion were simultaneously conducting combat patrol and information dissemination regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) when they encountered more or less 20 members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Pasaporte also assured that the Army were in full control of the situation.

“We assure everyone that despite the pandemic crisis we have today, we will not put our guards down and allow the NPAs in sowing fear to the communities with their illegal activities in the area,” he added. | dbs