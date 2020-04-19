13 Sitio Zapatera patients start showing COVID-19 symptoms

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) reported that 13 of the 136 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz have started showing symptoms.

This developed after they logged on Sunday, April 19, 2020 two additional new COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing the total to 165.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on Facebook that the two additional COVID-19 patients in the city came from Barangays Labangon and Mambaling.

However, Labella said the patient from Mambaling died shortly after being admitted in a hospital last Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Labella said that the confirmatory results came out after the patient succumbed to the disease.

“Our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the latest casualty in our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

As a result, fatalities due to COVID-19 in Cebu City is now at six.

Symptomatic Patients in Sitio Zapatera

While there had been no new cases reported in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, CHD chief Dr. Daisy Villa said her office had recorded 13 patients from the sub-village who had started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Based on the reports from our doctors working on the ground, there are now at least 13 individuals considered symptomatic,” said Villa.

Patients who would start showing COVID-19 symptoms would have to be prioritized in treatment as well as admission to a health facility, she said.

“Of these figures, two have been recommended for treatment, and whose conditions are now seen to be improving,” Villa added./dbs