Illustrator shows off ‘Doom-aguete’ series

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Have you ever wondered how a certain place here would look like if an apocalypse happened?

How the rumbles of what was known as the most visited site then would look like?

This young illustrator from Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental is giving us an idea with his skills in turning the City of Gentle People into something out of an apocalyptic movie.

Joshua Esmeralda, 21, a freelance character illustrator in Dumaguete is the artist behind the illustrations that showed how Dumaguete would look like if things go out of hand turning it into “Doom-aguete” series.

“I just wanted to have my own personal project and to practice painting environments, and what better way to make it a personal project than to add something personal, coupled with the quarantine, and the time to paint all day, this series seemed the right project for me at this time,” said Esmeralda.

In the photos, you can see photos of a sunken church, a famous shopping mall downtown that is left abandoned and a bell tower surrounded by people trying to protect it from invaders.

Esmeralda says it usually takes him hours to finish one illustration because of the elements that need to be present.

Esmeralda started posting his “Doom-aguete” series on March 31 and ended it the series with the illustration of the bell tower on April 8.

Netizens and art enthusiasts like him applauded his work of showing a different look of Dumaguete. /bmjo