More than 2K apprehended for violating ECQ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) violators in Cebu City has tallied more than 2,000 individuals, according to the records of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as of April 20, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, told reporters on Monday morning, April 20, 2020, that since last week, when they implemented strict regulations on ECQ through simultaneous checkpoints in thoroughfares around the city, more vehicle drivers and those loitering around the streets were apprehended by the police.

Ligan said that 1,420 individuals were apprehended for not having quarantine passes while they were roaming the streets outside their homes.

There were also at least 345 individuals who were caught for violating the curfew ordinance while 320 persons were arrested for disobedience.

All these violators according to Ligan will be filed with charges for violating ECQ and disobedience.

“We are still under ECQ, we keep on repeating but these people continue to violate,” said Liga,

However, Ligan said thsat from the arrested individuals, some senior citizens who were caught were immediately released as well as those who had important things they needed to attend to such as as those buying medicines.

But Ligan said they made sure all have understood the rules and regulations which were reiterated during the arrest and the required 12 hour required detention time.

Meanwhile, 6,778 motorists were issued citation tickets, 482 were given temporary operators permit (TOP) and 776 vehicles were impounded.

Ligan said the violations of these drivers were mostly to due to the lack of documents needed when they go out.

“They always have to prepare their licenses and of course quarantine passes, which are asked during checkpoints,” said Ligan. /bmjo