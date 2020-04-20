Minglanilla kid offers help to repack relief goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While most kids enjoy playing at this time when we’re mostly stuck at home due to the enhanced community quarantine, this young girl from Minglanilla decided to do something else as she volunteered to help out in repacking of relief goods for neighbors in Barangay Lower Pakigne.

Dina Dinopol, mother of six-year-old Candice Dinopol, sent to CDN Digital the photos of her daughter who is seen wearing a face mask while repacking relief goods on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

“My husband and I just want to share positivity and hope to everyone, and also inspire others that if we are just going to help one another, we will get through this difficult time,” said Dina.

Dina told CDN Digital that just started giving relief goods to some of their neighbors two weeks ago but with the help of some of their friends, they were able to reach out to other areas in their neighborhood.

Candice, on the other hand, told CDN Digital that she does not mind packing some goods all day as long as she will be able to help those who need it.

“I am super excited. Kada human namo pack I ask when mi sunod mag pack for the poor,” said Candice.

(I am super excited to help. Every time we finish packing, I always ask when’s the next time we can pack again to help the poor.)

Now, Dina and her family are still gathering some more donations from their friends and family to be able to do another batch to give more relief goods to those who need it the most in their area.

Dina also said that this is the perfect time to teach the kids the lesson of lending out a hand to those who need it most and let them appreciate the blessing they have and the blessing they can share with others. /bmjo