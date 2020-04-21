Opening of classes in August favored amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders, experts, education officials and teachers favor holding off the opening of classes until August as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Education (DepED) said.

During the Laging Handa briefing on Tuesday, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said education officials, stakeholders, experts and teachers have been consulted on whether or not classes should be postponed.

“Karamihan ay nagsasabi na para may panahon tayo na maghanda sa pagbabago ng edukasyon, pagbabago ng pamamaran ng pagtuturo at saka kailangan masigurado nating malinis at safe yung ating kabataan karamihan sa nagrerespond ay para sa August,” Briones said.

However, she claimed that the opening of classes would still depend on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the decision of the President.

“Alam naman natin na ang IATF, pinag-aralan ng husto ang kabuuang sitwasyon sa ating bansa hinggl sa (enhanced community quarantine) kaya kung anuman ang rekomendasyon ng IATF at ng desisyon ng president, dahil ang presidente ang magdedesisyon nito, may influence ito kung kailan magbukas ang klase,” the DepEd chief said.

On Monday, DepEd launched in its Facebook page a national online survey to gauge the public’s pulse on the reopening of classes for school year 2020-2021.

“The DepEd is conducting this survey to better inform its policies and decisions on the matter. DepEd values the consultation and involvement of its stakeholders in the decision-making process, particularly those who will be significantly affected by the decision/s relative to the opening of classes,” the department stated in its FB post.

