ADVISORY: MCWD’s temporary closure

In line with the strict implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City and the whole province, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) informs its customers and the public that it will temporarily close its main office starting April 21, 2020 until further notice.

MCWD, however, will maintain a skeleton workforce essential to its operations to ensure that customers will have continued access to safe and clean drinking water amidst the health challenges brought about by covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, to help ease worries of customers on bill payments, MCWD provides extension on billing payment deadlines and suspends the disconnections of overdue accounts for the months of March and April. Also, there will be no late charges for late payments on the said months.

However, customers who are willing to pay their bills are encouraged to pay online at any MCWD accredited payment centers and banks since MCWD’s main concern is for its customers to stay at home for their safety. All customers will be given a 5% discount on water fees for the first 20 cubic meters of the actual monthly consumption for the billing periods of March and April.

During this ECQ period, the available payment centers are East West Bank on AS Fortuna, Mandaue City; Penbank in Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and Punta Princesa, Cebu City; Wealth Bank branches in Lahug, Ramos and Ayala, Cebu City and In Mandaue City; MLhuiller in Tabunok, Talisay City and Colon, Cebu City; Bayad Center and EC Pay.

For inquiries or any concerns, MCWD can be reached through its trunkline no. 254-8434 local 0, cell nos 0917-3219821 and 0917-5464278, with email address, [email protected] and @metrocebuwater for its Facebook messenger.