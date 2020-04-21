Remains of soldiers killed in NegOcc by NPA rebels sent home

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – The 303rd Infantry Brigade rendered military honors for the three (3) soldiers who were killed on Sunday, April 19, 2020, during an encounter with communist rebels in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental,

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander led the send-off ceremony Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Silay International Airport, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The remains of the late 2nd Lieutenant Ralf Amante Abibico and late Private First Class Carl Venice Bustamante were boarded on a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-295 cargo plane where it flies first the latter to General Santos International Airport prior to his residence in Surallah, South Cotabato and then the former to Clark International Airport before he will be brought to his hometown in Bauko, Mt. Province.

While the remains of the late Corporal Joel Nobleza was boarded on a PAF UH-1H helicopter to Camp Peralta, Hqs 3ID, PA prior to his residence in Jamindan, Capiz.

The three (3) soldiers are members of the 94IB.

The troopers were conducting community security patrols in barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City on Sunday to address the series of reports from the local residents against the New People’s Army’s (NPA) extortion activities among the beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the government for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affected families in the area.

“In honor of their sacrifice for the nation, we assure that all the processing of their benefits will be taken cared of and all necessary assistance will be extended to their families. On behalf of the 303rd Infantry Brigade and the whole Philippine Army, we salute you,” Pasaporte said in a statement.

Pasaporte added that the soldiers will continue with their community security patrols in Himamaylan City and the entire Negros Island to allow the quick, smooth and peaceful distribution of the financial assistance in the region and to ensure the protection of every Negrense. /rcg