City of Naga declares expanded ECQ every Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Naga, Cebu will be suspending the validity of all home quarantine passes in the city every Sunday starting April 26, 2020.

This is after the city has declared that an expanded enhanced community quarantine (expanded ECQ) will be observed there during Sundays.

This means that from Monday to Saturday, quarantine passes will be honored or one person per household is allowed to go out. However, during Sundays, no one, not even those with quarantine passes will be allowed to go out.

Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, in an executive order issued on Tuesday, April 21, said the stay-at-home policy will be imposed on all members of the households during the implementation of the expanded ECQ.

The expanded ECQ on Sundays is meant to “further help contain the spread of COVID-19.”

In her EO, Chiong said the recent increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in its neighboring cities in Metro Cebu has raised concerns among its residents.

Naga City is located some 20 kilometers south of Cebu City, which now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu at 173.

The mayor also ordered for extensive disinfection of business establishments, public facilities and other vulnerable places during the expanded ECQ day.