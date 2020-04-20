WATCH: Morissette Amon, A1 perform ‘Like a Rose’ via video call

Morissette Amon joined the British-Norweigian boy band A1 for an online performance of the group’s 1999 hit tune “Like a Rose.”

Amon and the band collaborated via a video call while staying safe in their respective homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A1 posted the show on its Facebook page yesterday, April 20.

The Filipino singer also shared the clip of their performance on her Instagram page. She said that it was her “greatest pleasure and honor” to sing alongside the group’s members, Ben Adams, Mark Read, Paul Marazzi and Christian Ingebrigtsen.

The online performance is part of the band’s series of online shows called “A1 Take You Home.” The group launched the series on April 11 following the postponement of their concerts due to the spread of the coronavirus.

They kicked off the shows with a performance of their 2002 hit titled “Caught in the Middle.”

Prior to her virtual collaboration with the band, Morissette had worked with Adams on a holiday tune titled “This Is Christmas” last November. /ra