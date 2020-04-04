Muslim leaders start looking for crescent of new moon tonight

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Misamis Oriental—Imams and Muslim scholars will gaze into the skies starting tonight, April 22, 2020, to look for the first crescent of the new moon that will herald the start of the Ramadan, Islam’s most holiest month.

Aleem Saad Amate of the United Imam of the Philippines said the imams and scholars in Lanao del Sur agreed with the Cotabato-based Regional Darul Ifta (Islamic advisory council) to hold the moon sighting tonight.

Amate said if the moon is sighted tonight, then the first day of Ramadan will be declared on Thursday, April 23. If not sighted, then the first day will be on Friday, April 24.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community

Amid Covid-19

The task of sighting the crescent moon in the skies usually falls to groups of imams and scholars across Muslim countries in Asia and Middle East.

Amate said the sighting committee will go to beaches, where they can see the clear skies after the Maghrib prayers tonight.

However because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Amate said many of the Islamic traditions like congregational prayers in mosques and masjids will be put aside.

He said Muslims are encouraged to pray at their homes to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the Covid-19. /bmjo