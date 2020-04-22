Go favors extending quarantine in places with high COVID-19 incidence

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said on Tuesday, April 21, that he favored extending the enhanced community quarantine measures to further contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. He also asked the public for full cooperation so that the crisis could be ended sooner.

“Lalong tatagal, lalong ma-extend muli, lalong makukulong kayo (sa bahay) kapag tataas ang numero ng positibong cases. Kaya nakikiusap ako, sumunod po kayo. Para rin ito sa kapakanan ng lahat ng kapwa nating Pilipino,” he said.

[It will take longer, the more it will be extended, and the longer you will be detained at home if there is a rise in the number of positive cases. So may request is: Please follow [quarantine rules]. They are for the benefit of all our fellow Filipinos.]

In a radio interview over DZMM, Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte was still mulling over the possible extension of the quarantine and that he had already consulted experts and former health secretaries on the best way forward to contain and eventually stop the outbreak.

“Sa ngayon po ay pinag-iisipan pa ng Pangulo ang lahat. Binigyan po n’ya ng pagkakataon ang lahat — walang pulitika, kahit po ang mga dating health secretaries ng iba’t ibang administrasyon — para makapagdesisyon siya ng maayos kung dapat bang i-extend ang enhanced community quarantine o ECQ, o dapat na po ba itong i-lift — sa NCR [National Capital Region] ba o sa labas ng NCR,” Go said.

[At the moment, the President is still thinking things over. He gave everyone the opportunity [to give their opinions] — no politics, even all the former health secretaries of previous administrations — so that he could decide properly if there is a need to extend the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ or if it needs to be lifted in the NCR or outside the NCR.]

“Kung dapat na itong luwagan ng kaunti, hindi ibig sabihin total na luluwagan na ito kung sakaling modified quarantine lang ito at marami pong guidelines at protocol na dapat sundin ang bawat siyudad,” he added, citing that the administration is considering all possible options in order to overcome the crisis.

[Even if this has to be loosened up, it doesn’t mean it will be totally loosened if it will be a modified quaratine under which every city will have many guidelines and protocols to follow.

Asked about his position on the matter, Go said that he was in favor of extending the quarantine measures in Metro Manila for another 15 days.

“Tumataas ang cases natin dito — napapansin ninyo halos lahat ng high density, ‘yung dikit dikit ang bahay,” he said.

[The number of cases here is rising — as you’ll notice in almost all the high-density areas, where the houses are close to each other.]

Go also said that there is nothing wrong with the deployment of military personnel in the event that the enhanced community quarantine measures would extended to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines imposed by the national government.

“Sang-ayon ako d’yan. Giyera na po ito — giyera na hindi natin nakikita ang ating kalaban. Napakahirap ng sitwasyong ito. Kaya kailangan natin ng militar,” he said, citing also why the President has tapped the military to help health officials given their expertise in handling crisis situations.

[I agree with that. This is a war — a war on an enemy we cannot see. This is a very difficult situation. That’s why we need the military.]

“‘Di po ito kaya ng medical workers lang. Kailangan po ng pulis at militar para sa disiplina kasi kapag lumabas tayo, walang katapusang hawaan ito,” he added.

[The medical workers alone can’t do this. We need the police and the military for discipline because if we all go out there will be an unending transmission of the virus.]

According to Go, the President will meet with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday to decide on whether or not to extend or modify the existing ECQ.

“Meron pang isang linggo para aralin kung paano maaaring maging modified quarantine sa kani-kanilang lugar,” Go said, adding that a stricter implementation of the quarantine in Metro Manila might be considered if Duterte should decide to extend it.

[There’s still a week left for studying how each place can enforce a modified quarantine.

As for updates regarding government assistance to vulnerable sectors, Go said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development was prioritizing the provision of the social amelioration program (SAP) assistance to the most affected sectors.

“Ganito po ‘yun: Yung lahat ng inuuna ng DSWD, ‘yung SAP na natatanggap ng informal sector. ‘Yung ika nga daily wage earner, sila ang inuuna. Kaya lang may ilan pang hindi nabibigyan ng tulong kaya. Dito na pumasok ang Department of Labor and Employment [DOLE],” Go said.

[This is how it is: The DSWD is prioritizing the SAP for the informal sector. The daily wage earners are the one given first. It’s just that there are some who have not been given aid. This is where the Department of Labor and Employment comes in.]

He was referring to the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) of the DOLE which provides qualified beneficiaries a one-time financial assistance of P5,000 and employment facilitation services.

Go also advised employees of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that the government would also implement the Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) program through the Department of Finance and the Social Security System to help the lower middle class.

“Nag-appeal tayo sa Department of Finance para naman sa mga MSMEs na registered. May mahigit three million na may data. So makatatanggap din sila,” he added.

[We appealed to the Department of Finance so that MSMEs can be registered. More than three million already have data. So they will be able to receive aid.]

To avoid duplication and to ensure that more Filipinos will benefit from various government programs, Go said that the beneficiaries of the subsidy program for MSME employees must not be among the 18 million families being assisted by programs under DSWD, and must not also overlap with those affected workers already being assisted by DOLE.

Meanwhile, Go warned irresponsible recipients of the government’s social amelioration program to use the assistance conscientiously to benefit their families. Otherwise, they will be disqualified from receiving additional aid from the government.

“‘Yung mga nahuling nagsusugal, nagsasabong, may pera naman pala kayong pang pusta, marami pala kayong pagkain. ‘Yung mga bumibili lang ng shabu, maawa naman kayo. Marami pang ‘di nakakatanggap. Kayo ang nabigyan ng una. Maawa na lang kayo sa inyong mga anak,” Go said.

[Those who will be caught gambling, cockfighting — so you have money to make a bet, so you have a lot of food. Those who buy shabu, have some pity. So many have not received aid. You were the first ones given. Have pity on your children.]

Go said that the government was implementing strict measures to make sure that families stay at home. Law enforcers, he stressed, would not hesitate to apprehend those who intentionally disobey the guidelines and put not only themselves but their community at harm.

