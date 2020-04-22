63 COVID-19 patients in Sitio Zapatera transferred to quarantine center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The positive asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz has already been transferred to the quarantine center at the Barrio Luz National High School.

Councilor David Tumulak, the city council’s chairman on the committee on disaster risk reduction (CDRRMO), said the city and the Department of Health (DOH) has managed to transfer 63 of the 136 patients in Sitio Zapatera on Tuesday night, April 21, 2020.

The school has an 80-bed capacity to serve the quarantined individuals as they recuperate from the virus. The facility is handled by the Cebu City Health and the Department of Health.

As of now, the school is off-limits to any outsider.

‘Treat patients with kindness’

“Human makagawas ang ika 63 ka pasyente gi pakpakan sa mga taw ang atong mga volunteers sa kalipay. Ang mga pasyente dili angay panghimaraoton, angayan silang sabton ug hatagan sa atong pagsabot ug pag mahal kay sila biktima lamang. Ato sila iampo sa dali nga kaayuhan,” said Tumulak.

(After the 63rd patient left the sitio, the residents applauded the volunteers in happiness. The patients should be treated kindly and be made to understand with love because they are simply victims. Let us all pray for their quick recovery.)

The 14 mildly symptomatic patients in Sitio Zapatera were the first to be transferred to the quarantine center, along with 49 other asymptomatic patients.

There are still 73 asymptomatic patients left in Sitio Zapatera scheduled to be transferred to the school and to other quarantine facilities in the city. /bmjo