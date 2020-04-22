Lyrid meteor shower to light up skies tonight

Cebu City, Philippines–The Lyrid meteor shower, an annual celestial event, is expected to light up the night skies on Wednesday night, April 23, 2020, the state weather bureau said.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist I of Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the meteor shower will be active from April 16 to 25, with peak nights from April 22 to 23.

“Possible nga visible na siya sa Cebu…especially nga nakita nato nga dili ta cloudy, so naay possibility nga makita nato siya,” Orongan said.

(It’s possible to visible here in Cebu…especially that Metro Cebu is not cloudy, so there is a big possibility we can see it.)

Lyrid meteor shower will be visible starting this evening but will be clearer from midnight until 5 a.m. on April 23.

Orongan also gave a tip to Cebuanos who wanted to witness the celestial event tonight.

“[You] just need a few minutes para maka adjust atung mata sa kangitngit,” she said.

(You just need a few minutes in order for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.) /bmjo